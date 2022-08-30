Missing child found during police operation in Sheffield as cops seize drugs, cash, cars and vapes
A missing child was located in two-day operation in Sheffield in which arrests were made and cash, drugs and cars were seized.
The child was found as part of a dedicated two-day policing operation in Lowedges, Batemoor and Jordanthorpe, which also resulted in seven arrests, six vehicle seizures and the recovery of cash and Class A drugs including heroin, crack cocaine, amphetamine and cannabis.
No other details about the child have yet been released.
Operation Scorpion also led to the seizure of “314 illegal and dangerous vapes”.
The operation was mounted in response to a series of violent incidents that have taken place in the area, which South Yorkshire Police said had “caused concern to the local community”.
Officers from Operation, South Yorkshire's partnership approach to dealing with serious violent crime and organised criminality, were involved in the operation.
Acting Detective Inspector Matt Lavender said: “It was great to be out in Sheffield again for another successful Operation Scorpion, which once again saw some fantastic results. I’m pleased that as a result of this activity, two wanted individuals were located, and drugs, cash and stolen vehicles were recovered and are no longer in the hands of those intent on committing crime.
“By detecting and disrupting criminals and criminal behaviour, and displaying a high visibility police presence, we are able to show the public that we continue to keep the public safe and deny criminals a place in our communities.
“This is particularly important in areas like Lowedges, Batemoor and Jordanthorpe where we know there have been a number of concerning incidents recently, so we want our communities to know we’re acting on their concerns.”
ADI Lavender added: “Hopefully this activity, as well as the other Operation Scorpions we have delivered recently across South Yorkshire, sends out a strong message to those undertaking organised criminal behaviour that we will hunt you down and disrupt your activities, and we will do everything within our power to bring you to justice.”
Sheffield City Council were involved in the operation to deliver safeguarding visits to vulnerable people carry out checks at retail premises, which led to the recovery of vapes and alcohol.