Sheffield traffic: Audi driver clocked by police doing 125mph on the M1 in South Yorkshire
A motorist who was clocked doing 125mph on the M1 near Sheffield had been slowing down for the speed cameras, said police.
South Yorkshire Police said the Audi driver was doing his best to avoid being caught by the speed cameras but failed to notice the unmarked cop car tracking him.
“The Audi was clocked at 125mph on the M1. The driver studiously slowed for the speed cameras which meant the average speed was lower (but not by much),” said officers from the force’s Operational Support unit.
"Despite his advanced observations for the speed cameras he didn't notice the unmarked police vehicle tracking his speed. He can expect an uncomfortable meeting without biscuits with the magistrates in the not too distant future.”
The maximum fine for speeding is £2,500 on a motorway or £1,000 on any other kind of road. The driver may also receive up to six points or lose their licence.