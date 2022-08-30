Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police said the Audi driver was doing his best to avoid being caught by the speed cameras but failed to notice the unmarked cop car tracking him.

“The Audi was clocked at 125mph on the M1. The driver studiously slowed for the speed cameras which meant the average speed was lower (but not by much),” said officers from the force’s Operational Support unit.

"Despite his advanced observations for the speed cameras he didn't notice the unmarked police vehicle tracking his speed. He can expect an uncomfortable meeting without biscuits with the magistrates in the not too distant future.”

Police said the driver of this Audi had been clocked travelling at 125mph on the M1 in South Yorkshire

