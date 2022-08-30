Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Rowan Horrocks, who is based on a response team in Sheffield, appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court charged with two counts of rape.

The 26-year-old, who is accused of raping a woman while off duty on November 28 last year, did not enter a plea.

Sheffield PC Rowan Horrocks, aged 26, appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court charged with two counts of rape. He was bailed and is next due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on September 27.

He was bailed and is next due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on September 27.

Speaking ahead of the court appearance, Superintendent Delphine Waring, head of South Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Department, said: “I know how understandably concerned our communities will be about this matter.