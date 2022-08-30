PC Rowan Horrocks: Bail for Sheffield police officer charged with two counts of rape
A Sheffield police officer has been granted bail after appearing at court today accused of raping a woman in South Yorkshire.
PC Rowan Horrocks, who is based on a response team in Sheffield, appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court charged with two counts of rape.
The 26-year-old, who is accused of raping a woman while off duty on November 28 last year, did not enter a plea.
He was bailed and is next due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on September 27.
Horrocks is employed by South Yorkshire Police and the force said he had been suspended from duties and internal misconduct proceedings were underway.
Speaking ahead of the court appearance, Superintendent Delphine Waring, head of South Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Department, said: “I know how understandably concerned our communities will be about this matter.
“I’d like to give my full assurance to the public that reports of this nature against one of our officers are treated incredibly seriously by the force.”