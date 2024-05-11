Breaking

Archer Road, Millhouses: Police guard cordon around car wash off busy road in Sheffield suburb

By Sarah Marshall
Published 11th May 2024, 11:47 BST
A number of police resources, including two vans and a car, have been dispatched to the scene.

This is the scene on a busy Sheffield road this morning, as police guard a cordon around a car wash.

The cordon is currently in place around the Express Hand Car Wash on Archer Road, Millhouses, opposite the entrance to Sainsbury’s.

The cordon is currently in place around the Express Hand Car Wash on Archer Road, Millhouses, opposite the entrance to Sainsbury’s. Picture: Tim Hopkinson

Two police vans and a police car can be seen within the cordon.

The road is open as normal, however.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information.

Further details to follow.

