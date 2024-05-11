Breaking
Archer Road, Millhouses: Police guard cordon around car wash off busy road in Sheffield suburb
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A number of police resources, including two vans and a car, have been dispatched to the scene.
This is the scene on a busy Sheffield road this morning, as police guard a cordon around a car wash.
The cordon is currently in place around the Express Hand Car Wash on Archer Road, Millhouses, opposite the entrance to Sainsbury’s.
Two police vans and a police car can be seen within the cordon.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free emails
The road is open as normal, however.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information.
Further details to follow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.