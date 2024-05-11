Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thunderstorms are set to batter Sheffield and South Yorkshire this weekend.

A yellow warning of thunderstorms for Sheffield and South Yorkshire, issued by The Met Office, is set to come into force this weekend.

A week of glorious sunshine is set to come to an end tomorrow (Sunday, May 12, 2024), when thunderstorms are set to batter South Yorkshire, along with much of the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A week of glorious sunshine is set to come to an end tomorrow (Sunday, May 12, 2024), when thunderstorms are set to batter South Yorkshire, along with much of the country

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, which comes into force at midday tomorrow and runs until 10pm.

The forecasting agency says ‘heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out in the south of the affected area late Sunday morning and early Sunday afternoon, moving steadily north whilst growing into larger areas of rain before clearing the area’.

Read More Met Office on how to see Northern Lights tonight after stunning Sheffield light show

The Met Office spokesperson added: “Some intense downpours are possible in a few places, giving up to 30 mm in less than hour and perhaps 40-50 mm over 2 to 3 hours leading to surface water flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Northern Lights glow above Sheffield and South Yorkshire in rare UK appearance - see best pictures

“Hail, frequent lightning strikes and strong wind gusts will be additional localised hazards.”

Their forecast for Sheffield states temperatures of between 14° and 24° are expected.

The weather today (Saturday, May 11, 2024) is expected to be mostly fine and warm, however, with plenty of sunshine forecast.