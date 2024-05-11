Sheffield South Yorkshire weather: Met Office yellow warning of thunderstorms to come into force this weekend
and live on Freeview channel 276
A yellow warning of thunderstorms for Sheffield and South Yorkshire, issued by The Met Office, is set to come into force this weekend.
A week of glorious sunshine is set to come to an end tomorrow (Sunday, May 12, 2024), when thunderstorms are set to batter South Yorkshire, along with much of the country.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, which comes into force at midday tomorrow and runs until 10pm.
The forecasting agency says ‘heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out in the south of the affected area late Sunday morning and early Sunday afternoon, moving steadily north whilst growing into larger areas of rain before clearing the area’.
The Met Office spokesperson added: “Some intense downpours are possible in a few places, giving up to 30 mm in less than hour and perhaps 40-50 mm over 2 to 3 hours leading to surface water flooding.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free emails
“Hail, frequent lightning strikes and strong wind gusts will be additional localised hazards.”
Their forecast for Sheffield states temperatures of between 14° and 24° are expected.
The weather today (Saturday, May 11, 2024) is expected to be mostly fine and warm, however, with plenty of sunshine forecast.
Lows of 10° and highs of 22° are forecast.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.