A man is due at court today accused of murder following a fatal stabbing in Sheffield at the weekend.

Michael James, aged 44, has been charged with the murder of 35-year-old Bradley Hollis, who was found with stab wounds in a house in Barlow Drive, Stannington, in the early hours of Sunday (March 16).

Emergency services were called to the house but despite the efforts of medics, Bradley could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene - triggering a murder probe.

James, of Barlow Drive, Stannington, spent last night in custody and is due to appear before Sheffield magistrates today.

Yesterday, CSI teams were deployed to the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Thomas Woodward, the Senior Investigating Officer for the case, said: “I want to reassure residents that there will be additional police patrols in the area over the coming days.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 94 of March 16, 2025 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.