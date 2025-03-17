A man is being held by police this morning on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing in Sheffield.

At around 3am yesterday, Yorkshire Ambulance Service notified South Yorkshire Police of a man inside a property on Barlow Drive with suspected stab wounds.

Police in Stannington this morning, following a murder | National World

Despite efforts to save him, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Two police cordons were erected yesterday on Barlow Drive and Rivelin Valley Road, around the area of Roscoe Plantation allotments, while officers carried out their enquiries.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Hodgman, said: “We realise this will come as a shock to the local community, and I would like to reassure them that we have a team of detectives working at pace to piece together the circumstances of what happened.

“The local Neighbourhood Policing Team will be conducting additional patrols around the area over the coming days.

“They are there to help, so I encourage you to speak to them if you have any concerns.

“I want to thank the local community for their cooperation while we remain at the scene.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 94 of March 16, 2025.

Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111.

