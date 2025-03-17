A murder probe is underway following the discovery of a man with fatal stab wounds at a home in Barlow Drive at 3am on March 16.

Today, officers have been pictured across the Stannington area in a large scale investigation.

Crime scene investigators are examining the exterior house on Barlow Drive as underwater search teams sweep the nearby Rivelin Glen river.

Meanwhile, officers were pictured exiting the Roscoe Plantation Allotments, and a Tactical Support Van is parked close to Rivelin Valley Park.

South Yorkshire Police has confirmed a 44-year-old man remains in custody this morning. He is being held on suspicion of murder.

See our gallery below for the latest photos from this developing investigation in Sheffield today.

1 . Underwater search Officers pictured sweeping the nearby Riverlin Glen river. | National World Photo Sales

2 . Aquascopes The officers pictured are using aquascopes, which allow them to see the bottom of the river while wading through it. | National World Photo Sales

3 . Dredge South Yorkshire Police is expected to release a statement later today (March 17) on if anyone has been charged over the alleged murder. | National World Photo Sales