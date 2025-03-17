Barlow Drive: Photos show scale of murder investigation in Sheffield as officers search rivers and allotments

By David Walsh, Alastair Ulke
Published 17th Mar 2025, 12:56 BST

Pictures show the scale of a murder probe in Sheffield today with investigators spread across the Stannington area.

A murder probe is underway following the discovery of a man with fatal stab wounds at a home in Barlow Drive at 3am on March 16.

Today, officers have been pictured across the Stannington area in a large scale investigation.

Crime scene investigators are examining the exterior house on Barlow Drive as underwater search teams sweep the nearby Rivelin Glen river.

Meanwhile, officers were pictured exiting the Roscoe Plantation Allotments, and a Tactical Support Van is parked close to Rivelin Valley Park.

South Yorkshire Police has confirmed a 44-year-old man remains in custody this morning. He is being held on suspicion of murder.

See our gallery below for the latest photos from this developing investigation in Sheffield today.

Officers pictured sweeping the nearby Riverlin Glen river.

1. Underwater search

Officers pictured sweeping the nearby Riverlin Glen river. | National World

The officers pictured are using aquascopes, which allow them to see the bottom of the river while wading through it.

2. Aquascopes

The officers pictured are using aquascopes, which allow them to see the bottom of the river while wading through it. | National World

South Yorkshire Police is expected to release a statement later today (March 17) on if anyone has been charged over the alleged murder.

3. Dredge

South Yorkshire Police is expected to release a statement later today (March 17) on if anyone has been charged over the alleged murder. | National World

South Yorkshire Police has not announced what it is looking for by searching the river.

4. Evidence

South Yorkshire Police has not announced what it is looking for by searching the river. | National World

