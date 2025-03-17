Bradley Hollis: Police name Sheffield man stabbed to death as suspect is charged with murder

Police have named a man stabbed to death in Sheffield and a suspect has now been charged.

Bradley Hollis, aged 35, died in a property in Barlow Drive, Stannington, in the early hours of Sunday morning (March 16) after being fatally stabbed.

Bradley HollisBradley Hollis
Bradley Hollis | SYP

South Yorkshire Police were notified of his injuries by Yorkshire Ambulance Service at 3am yesterday.

Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, Bradley was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family are being supported by officers.

A cordon remains in place this afternoonA cordon remains in place this afternoon
A cordon remains in place this afternoon | National World

A 44-year-old man arrested over the fatal stabbing has now been charged with murder.

Michael James, of Barlow Drive has been remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

A police cordon remains in place in Barlow Drive while officers carry out enquiries.

Crime Scene Investigators in Stannington, Sheffield, where a murder investigation is underway (March 17).Crime Scene Investigators in Stannington, Sheffield, where a murder investigation is underway (March 17).
Crime Scene Investigators in Stannington, Sheffield, where a murder investigation is underway (March 17). | National World

Detective Chief Inspector Thomas Woodward, who is the Senior Investigating Officer for this case, said: "We understand that news of this incident will have caused understandable concern in the local community and I want to reassure residents that there will be additional police patrols in the area over the coming days.

"These patrols will be conducted by officers from your local Neighbourhood Policing Team. If you see them while they are patrolling and you have any questions or queries, please do approach them and speak to them as they are there to help you and keep you safe."

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 94 of March 16, 2025.

Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

