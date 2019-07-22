Men prepare for first hearing at court over Centertainment murder in Sheffield
Two men are preparing for their first appearance at court over a murder at the Centertainment complex in Sheffield.
Fahim Hersi, aged 22, and from Broomhall, was stabbed to death outside Cineworld on the Centertainment complex in Attercliffe Friday, September 21.
He was knifed in his chest during the attack and despite being rushed to hospital could not be saved.
Noel Ramsey-Divers, 22, of Nottingham Street, Burngreave, was charged with murder last Friday and remanded into custody ahead of a hearing at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.
Layton Morris, 22, of Ferrars Road, Tinsley, Sheffield, was charged with assisting an offender and bailed until the same court hearing.
A 22-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of wounding has now been released from the investigation with no further action to be taken.
One woman and three other men - one aged 19 and two aged 20 - who were arrested on suspicion of murder, have all previously been released without charge.
Anyone with information on Mr Hersi’s death should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
Quote incident 950 of September 21, 2018.