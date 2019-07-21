Criminals’ ‘pool car’ taken away for forensic examination
A car which police believe was being used as a ‘pool vehicle’ by criminals has been taken away for forensic examination.
By Dan Hayes
Sunday, 21 July, 2019, 09:48
Police in Aston and Swallownest recovered the pictured green Ford Focus yesterday after it was reported as suspicious on numerous occasions by members of the public.
The vehicle was taken away for forensic examination, they added.
To report non-emergency crime to South Yorkshire Police you can call 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.