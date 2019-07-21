Police release pictures of five Sheffield men jailed for drug trafficking
Nottinghamshire Police have released the pictures of five Sheffield men sentenced to prison by Nottingham Crown Court for heroin trafficking including one who is still on the run.
Defendant Liban Abdullah of Home Lane is wanted by the police after failing to appear in court during the sentencing last Friday.
He was sentenced in his absence to 14 years in prison and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Abdullah, together with another defendant Josiah Wiggan of Buckenham Street headed a Sheffield-based group to supply the drugs to a group of men based in Sutton-in-Ashfield.
Meanwhile, 30-year-old Wiggan was locked up for 11 years and 10 months.
Sheffield-based courier Waqas Bashir, 26, of Grimesthorpe, was sentenced to seven years and two months and Wiggan's right-hand man Christopher Williams of Daresbury Place was jailed for eight years and six months.
Taxi driver Mohammed Hader Nazir, 27, of Scott Road was handed an eight-year sentence.
The five men were part of a drug conspiracy with Sutton-in-Ashfield organised crime group that was headed by brothers Mark and Paul Day.
It is estimated that the street value of the drugs supplied between Sheffield and Nottinghamshire was worth up to £1.4 million.