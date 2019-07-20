Man wanted for Sheffield bus attacks caught
The police have detained a man wanted for a string of bus attacks in Sheffield yesterday.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said Arshad Mohammed, aged 49, is now in custody.
Mohammed was wanted in connection in several incidents of criminal damage and threatening behaviour which took place across the city on Friday.
He had allegedly sped through the city's streets, ploughing into cars and smashing bus windows with a sledgehammer.
In the first incident, the man smashed the windows of a bus on Attercliffe Road, Attercliffe, at around 1pm.
Then, at around 2.50pm, a car crashed into a number of others on Abbeydale Road before he reportedly got out brandishing a sledgehammer.
Less than ten minutes later, he pulled his car in front of a bus on London Road before getting out and attacking its windscreen and side driver window with the tool.
He then reportedly broke into the bus, stole its fire extinguisher and continued to attack the windscreen with it.
A video shared online showed the car driving away as its occupant attacks its side windows with the hammer.