Member of Sheffeld gang involved in shootings plans to study criminology in prison

Five defendants involved with Sheffield gang fall to be sentenced for offences linked to numerous city shootings.

A defendant belonging to a Sheffield 'gang,' several members of which are set to be sentenced for their involvement in shootings and the recovery of guns, drugs and ammunition, plans to use his time in prison to study for a degree in criminology.

The submission was made on behalf of defendant Mohammed Maroof, who is one of five defendants set to be sentenced for a number of weapon, ammunition and drug offences, several of which have been linked to shootings carried out in the city.

Opening the prosecution case to Sheffield Crown Court on August 2, 2023, Gordon Stables detailed the criminal exploits of the 'gang' who have been linked to numerous shootings on the city's streets, targeting members of 'rival' groups, over the last three years.

Mohammed Maroof: Linked to fatal shooting of gang member's dog on Abbeydale Road

Defending Maroof, Rebecca Caulfield told Sheffield Crown Court during the second part of the sentencing hearing on August 3, 2023, that the 27-year-old hopes to put his time behind bars to good use, and study for a degree in criminology.

Police on Abbeydale Road in Sheffield, where a dog was shot in the early hours of Friday, July 24, 2020 (pic: John Quays)

Ms Caulfield said Maroof, of HMP Moorlands, Doncaster, also plans to gain a NVQ Level 2 qualification.

Responding to a question from the Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, concerning what led Maroof to become involved with a criminal gang, Ms Caulfield continued: "He himself had been a victim of gun crime, a lack of maturity, and surrounded himself with this organised crime group as a way of protection, having been a victim himself."

Judge Richardson replied: "If he's doing the degree in criminology, like he's saying he's doing, hopefully he will learn the error of that way of life."

Maroof faces a sentence for offences of possessing ammunition, linked to the shooting of a dog belonging to a rival gang member on Abbeydale Road on July 24, 2020. He was charged after his DNA was recovered from ammunition casings found on the street, following the shooting.

During a hearing held in 2022, Maroof received a five-and-a-half year relating to the recovery of a gun and ammunition secreted in a bush in Lumley Street, near Sheffield city centre on August 5, 2020.

Ms Caulfield asked Judge Richardson to consider what overall sentence would have been passed, had all crimes committed by Maroof during the same period be dealt with at the same time.

The four defendants set to be sentenced along with Maroof, all of whom have pleaded guilty to the charges they face, are: Awais Ahmed, aged 23, of HMP Berwyn, Wrexham; Zaheer Ahmed, 26, of Dalcross Street, Glasgow; Qamar Nain, 27, of St Stephen's Road, Eastwood, Rotherham and Akaash Iqbal, 24, of Fraser Crescent, Woodseats, Sheffield.

Gang linked to numerous Sheffield shootings targeting members of rival groups

Mr Stables said the prosecution 'cannot say who in the gang was responsible for the discharge of the weapons on any particular occasion'. However, the court has heard how DNA evidence, combined with the use of mobile phones and calls to taxi firms, has linked the relevant gang members to the three shootings.

He described how between July 2020 and September 2022, 'members of this particular gang' had been linked to three shootings carried out on Sheffield's streets, the first of which took place on Abbeydale Road on July 24, 2020, in which the dog of a rival gang member was shot, resulting in the innocent animal being put down.

Another of the shootings, on Madehurst Gardens, Heeley, in the early hours of August 27, 2020, was carried out by mistake - at a property located two doors down from the gang's intended target - and was directly responsible for the occupants of the property selling and moving away, at a loss of tens of thousands of pounds.

The third shooting, on Ecclesall Road in the early hours of February 7, 2022, saw a 20-year-old man suffer serious injuries as he was shot in the chest while driving a rented supercar on one of Sheffield's busiest roads.

Some of the defendants also faced a number of charges relating to the recovery of guns, ammunition and illegal drugs, with one gun recovered from a bush it had been 'secreted' in on Lumley Street on August 5, 2020; another hidden in wasteland adjacent to a property on Brookfield Road, Nether Edge, on September 18, 2020; and another firearm, which was recovered on September 4, 2022 after being concealed behind kitchen boards at an AirB&B property the gang had rented in Fulwood Road, Ringinglow. Cannabis and ammunition were also recovered during the same police raid.

All of the five defendants have now had mitigation advanced on their behalf.

Akaash Iqbal: Defendant to be sentenced over drugs, guns and ammunition recovered in Ringinglow

Police executed a search warrant at a cottage on Fulwood Lane which had been rented through AirB&B, Mr Stables said, adding that the items seized resulted in charges being brought against Iqbal

Roy Headlam represented Iqbal, who is set to be sentenced for possessing ammunition without a licence; possessing a prohibited firearm, namely a sawn-off shot-gun; possession of cannabis with intent to supply, in connection with the Abbeydale Road dog shooting, and the weapons, ammunition and cannabis.

Mr Headlam said Iqbal comes from a well-respected family - several members of which hold prominent positions within the community - and they were shocked to learn of his involvement with the gang, and related criminality.

Judge Richardson observed that Iqbal had brought 'very considerable shame upon' his family, and asked Mr Headlam how someone with his background had become involved with such serious crimes.

Mr Headlam suggest Iqbal may have found the lifestyle led by people in organised crime groups, or gangs, to be 'exciting,' 'glamourous' or 'cool'.

Judge Richardson responded: "I don't think those who associate with drugs and firearms could conceivably be described as 'cool,' even in modern language."

Awais Ahmed: Linked to Madehurst Gardens shooting

The scene in Madehurst Gardens, Heeley, following the shooting

Representing Awais Ahmed, Rhodri James said the backdrop to his client's offending is the death of his 'older brother' when he was a teenager, the impact of which he is still attempting to come to terms with.

Awais Ahmed is set to be sentenced for possessing a prohibited firearm in connection, with the Madehurst Gardens shooting, after his DNA was found on the trigger, and the trigger guard, on the gun used to commit the offence.

The court has previously been told that Ahmed received a 10-year sentence during a hearing held in June 2021 for drug dealing matters and offences and one of the incidents covered through this sentencing hearing, relating to the recovery of a handgun and ammunition on Brookfield Road, Nether Edge, on September 18, 2020

Mr James continued: "Through his early teenage years, he struggled with school and slipped into the offending for which Judge Thomas sentenced him for in June 2021."

"He was sentenced to 10 years' custody at the age of 21," Mr James said, and asked the Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, to take totality into consideration, referring to the fact that Ahmed's 10-year sentence was for offending carried out around a similar period of time to latest set of crimes he is to be sentenced for.

Qamar Nain: Charged over Ecclesall Road shooting

Nain faces charges of possessing a prohibited firearm and possessing a weapon and ammunition, in connection with the recovery of the weapons on Lumley Street; and the Ecclesall Road shooting, after his DNA was found on the weapon used. Mr Stables noted, however, that the prosecution 'cannot say who the gunman was'

His barrister, Stephen Grattage, asked Judge Richardson to consider the 'other side' of his personality.

"He has the ability to live another life, as a man who has volunteered for his community, demonstrating empathy and care," Mr Grattage said, adding during his time in custody on remand, Nain has demonstrated his dedication to working towards giving himself 'the best choices upon his release'.

Zaheer Ahmed: Linked to Madehurst Gardens shooting

Zaheer Ahmed is to be sentenced for possessing ammunition without a licence; possessing ammunition without a certificate in connection with the Madehurst Gardens shooting after his DNA was found on a bullet casing recovered at the scene.

Ahmed's barrister, Imran Shafi KC, said his client has a previous conviction for a drug offence, but 'no firearms offences recorded against him' prior to the criminality he is set to be sentenced for.

Mr Shafi said Ahmed moved from Manchester to Sheffield after his mother fled domestic abuse, and found himself living in a hostel and suggested that 'explained' how he became involved with individuals that ultimately led to his offending.

Ahmed has not committed any other offences in the intervening three years, Mr Shafi told the court.