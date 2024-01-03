Meadowhall stabbing: Sheffield shopping centre and all stores open as normal as police issue update
One man remains in hospital with serious injuries
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Sheffield shopping centre that was the scene of an alleged double stabbing yesterday evening opened as normal today.
A large area in the upper floor of Meadowhall was cordoned off by police on Tuesday night (January 2) following a reported knife attack at around 6.23pm.
Photos showed how officers closed much of the centre off to the public while investigations were carried out.
Today, Meadowhall opened at 10am with all stores ready for customers as normal.
A spokesperson for Meadowhall said: “A section of Upper High Street was closed yesterday evening due to an isolated police incident. The safety of our visitors, colleagues and retail partners is our number one priority, the area has now fully reopened and the centre is operating as normal. We are working in full collaboration with the South Yorkshire Police to assist in their investigation.”
South Yorkshire Police also say one of the men in the incident has since been discharged from hospital, while the other remains with serious injuries.
A spokesperson said: "It is believed a group of men, who were known to each other, were involved in an altercation within the centre, in which two of the men were stabbed.
"The two men, both aged 19, were taken to hospital. One of the men received minor injuries and has since been discharged, and the second man received serious injuries. He remains in hospital at this time.
"Two men, aged 24 and 20, have been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault and remain in custody at this time.
"Anyone with information which may assist officers is asked to report it via 101, quoting incident number 728 of January 2."