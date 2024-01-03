Tickets are priced from just 50p for children, with other destinations including Hull, Lincoln and Scarborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Train passengers can travel from Sheffield to destinations including Manchester, Leeds and Carlisle for just £1, as cut-price tickets go on sale.

Northern has announced a three-day flash sale, starting today, Wednesday, January 3, with five million tickets up for grabs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adult tickets are available for £1 from Sheffield to the following destinations: Barnsley, Bridlington, Carlisle, Doncaster, Huddersfield, Hull, Leeds, Lincoln, Manchester Piccadilly, Nottingham, Retford (Low Level) and Scarborough. Children can travel for just 50p.

The cut-price tickets are available for travel between Wednesday, January 10 and Friday, March 1. They must be booked at least seven days before travelling.

Railcard discounts are not valid in conjunction with this offer.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: "We hope the 'flash sale' will inspire people to get out and about across the region, for those moments that matter most – days out with the family, catch-ups with friends or for no reason other than to enjoy the beautiful countryside and coastlines our region has to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As always, customers should book early to avoid disappointment. Once they're gone, they’re gone."