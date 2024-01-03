Sheffield trains: £1 tickets to Manchester, Leeds and Carlisle as Northern launches flash sale - how to buy
Tickets are priced from just 50p for children, with other destinations including Hull, Lincoln and Scarborough
and live on Freeview channel 276
Train passengers can travel from Sheffield to destinations including Manchester, Leeds and Carlisle for just £1, as cut-price tickets go on sale.
Northern has announced a three-day flash sale, starting today, Wednesday, January 3, with five million tickets up for grabs.
Adult tickets are available for £1 from Sheffield to the following destinations: Barnsley, Bridlington, Carlisle, Doncaster, Huddersfield, Hull, Leeds, Lincoln, Manchester Piccadilly, Nottingham, Retford (Low Level) and Scarborough. Children can travel for just 50p.
The cut-price tickets are available for travel between Wednesday, January 10 and Friday, March 1. They must be booked at least seven days before travelling.
Railcard discounts are not valid in conjunction with this offer.
Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: "We hope the 'flash sale' will inspire people to get out and about across the region, for those moments that matter most – days out with the family, catch-ups with friends or for no reason other than to enjoy the beautiful countryside and coastlines our region has to offer.
"As always, customers should book early to avoid disappointment. Once they're gone, they’re gone."
The sale runs until 4pm this Friday, January 5, with tickets available at www.northernrailway.co.uk/sale.