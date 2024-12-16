A Sheffield ice hockey player has named himself as the man arrested following the death of Adam Johnson after an incident during a game last year.

Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson died on October 28 last year after a blow to his neck by an opponent’s skate during a match against the Sheffield Steelers at the Utilita Arena. He was 29.

29-year-old Adam, who played for Nottingham Panthers, was fatally injured with a blade from an opponent’s skate during a game against the Sheffield Steelers on October 28, 2023. | Panthers' Images/EIHL Media

Following the incident, a man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter on November 13, 2023, and has been re-bailed six times in the past year as the investigation into the incident continues.

Now, Steelers player Matthew Petgrave has identified himself as the man at the centre of the police probe.

The 32-year-old named himself as part of a fundraising appeal on the website CrowdJustice.com, where he is asking for donations towards his legal fees.

Matthew Petgrave, pictured here in 2019, has named himself as the man arrested by South Yorkshire Police in 2023 over the death of Adam Johnson. Picture by Dean Woolley | Dean Woolley

In a statement on the fundraising platform, the Canadian sportsman said: “On October 28, 2023, I was involved in a tragic accident that resulted in the passing of fellow ice hockey player Adam Johnson.

“I am seeking help to cover some of my legal costs whilst I am subject to Police bail, as well as additional costs if the matter proceeds to criminal court. Any remaining funds will be donated to initiatives that promote safety in hockey.”

Mr Petgrave called Adam’s death “a tragic accident” and that the ongoing police investigation had been “long and challenging.”

Matthew Petgrave's Crowd Justice page, where he says he is fundraising to help him afford legal costs. | Matthew Petgrave

He wrote: “I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who has supported me, including my teammates, fellow players, and league personnel, who have stood by me from the beginning and continue to do so. Your support has been invaluable to me and my family during this incredibly difficult time.”

Mr Petgrave has so far raised over £7,000 with a goal of £300,000.

He explained why the finanical support is needed.

“Initially, I had the benefit of Insurance Cover, but through no fault of my own, this has been halted,” he said.

“Additionally, the time and costs involved in the legal investigation and potential court proceedings are difficult for me to cover on a privately funded basis. This is especially challenging because my UK Visa has expired, preventing me from working as a professional ice hockey player while I continue to need legal assistance.”

Following Adam’s death, neck guards are now compulsory in the Elite League and all levels of ice hockey in the UK and a number of other countries.

Every ice hockey team in the country now also has its own catastrophic bleed kit thanks to a fundraising campaign.

It is understood the Nottingham Panthers officially retired Adam’s number 47 jersey at the team's home game against Fife Flyers on Saturday, December 14.

“Adam was a top player, but he was an even better human being,” Panthers CEO Omar Pacha said at a pre-game ceremony attended by members of Adam’s family.