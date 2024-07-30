Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A group of masked men armed with weapons including a hacksaw and an air rifle subjected a South Yorkshire dad to a terrifying attack at his home, before kidnapping him and forcing him to take them to his son.

Darryl Lynch was among the trio of men wearing balaclavas and gloves, who broke into the man’s Barnsley home in the early hours of April 28, 2024 and demanded to know where his son was.

Two of the complainant’s teenage children were present at the family home at the time of the attack; and while they may not have seen the masked group inflict the injuries, they witnessed the aftermath, Sheffield Crown Court heard today.

Handing Lynch an eight-year sentence, Judge Megan Rhys told him: “This was an unpleasant and frightening incident. The complainant was confronted by the three of you wearing gloves and balaclavas, all armed. He was subject to an attack in his own home while his children were present in the house.”

Lynch, aged 23, was armed with a hacksaw, a second man was armed with an air rifle, while a third man wielded a hammer. The identities of the two other men were not disclosed during the sentencing hearing.

“You were all making demands for money…he was struck by a man carrying a hammer, then by you to the leg with a hacksaw,” Judge Rhys told Lynch.

The complainant was regarded as lucky not to have sustained more serious wounds during the course of the attack.

Judge Rhys said he was left in such fear of what the trio would do next, he agreed to disclose where his son was.

“But that wasn’t enough and he was told he would have to take you to them…fearing for his safety, he agreed to take you to where his son was. This was clearly not a free choice by him,” the judge added.

“He left with the three of you, wearing just his underwear,” Judge Rhys said, adding that the two children in the house were left behind.

The court heard how the complainant directed them to his parents’ house, which was where his son was staying.

Judge Rhys detailed how the trio kicked down the door to that home, before pushing the complainant’s mother on to a bed and taking her phone from her as she attempted to call the police. They also searched the property.

The complainant managed to flee the property and raised the alarm with nearby residents, who called the police, the court heard.

Lynch attempted to flee in a VW Golf, and while being chased by police, drove at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour and on the wrong side of the road. His attempt to escape was foiled when he made contact with another vehicle, causing the one he was in to ‘somersault’ and end up on its roof.

Lynch, of Walton Road, Upton, Pontefract, West Yorkshire, was charged with, and pleaded guilty to a number of offences including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, kidnap, dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.

Lynch also asked for a number of offences including criminal damage and affray to be taken into consideration.

Judge Rhys described Lynch’s criminal record as ‘appalling’ for someone of his age, with 21 offences - including entries for robbery and handling stolen goods - from nine previous convictions recorded against him.

The court heard how Lynch’s previous robbery matter was also carried out as part of a group attack, and was also committed in the pursuit of ‘revenge,’ but Judge Rhys noted the victims in that case were ‘the wrong people’.

Judge Rhys said Lynch does not seem to have taken ‘full responsibility’ for his actions, claiming his offending had arisen out of a ‘misunderstanding’.

Judge Rhys said Darryl Lynch does not seem to have taken ‘full responsibility’ for his actions, claiming his offending had arisen out of a ‘misunderstanding’. | SYP

She sentenced him to six years in prison, and after judging him to be a ‘dangerous offender,’ also imposed an extended licence period of two years - bringing his total sentence to eight years.

Lynch will be required to serve at least two-thirds of his six-year prison sentence behind bars before he can be considered for release.