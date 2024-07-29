Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bosses at Crystal Peaks have issued a statement on the future of a popular pub near the centre, on its land.

Officials at the brewery Greene King confirmed last week that the Drakehouse Mill pub would close in August, with efforts being made to find jobs for the staff within its other venues.

The venue is on a site on Drakehouse Way which is owned by Crystal Peaks, a major shopping centre in Waterthorpe.

It is right on the entrance to the Drakehouse retail park.

In its statement, Crystal Peaks have given their reaction to Greene King’s decision, and outlined their future plans for the site.

They said: ”We can confirm that Greene King have decided not to renew the lease on the Drakehouse Mill Public House located on Crystal Peaks Retail Park.

“Unfortunately therefore the pub will close for business mid-August.”

It added: “Whilst Crystal Peaks are disappointed to say goodbye to such a good national brand we are looking into a number of options for this prime plot to enhance the customer offering for the area over the long term.”

One rumour which had been raised locally was that a Greggs could move onto the site, but Crystal Peaks said that was not the case.

The well known Drakehouse Mill pub, which is one of Greene King’s ‘Hungry Horse’ brand pub-restaurants, will close for the final time next month.

The Star has been told that its last day of opening will be Sunday, August 18.

Greene King said in a statement late last week: “Closing a pub is never an easy decision but after much thought we have opted not to renew our lease at the Drakehouse Mill, which expires this year.

“The pub is due to close on August 18 and we are now working with our teams to find alternative roles at our other pubs in the local area where possible. We’d like to thank all of our customers who have visited us and supported the pub over the years.”

The pub is on a large site, with a large amount of outdoor seating, as well as car parking spaces.