White Thorns View, Batemoor: Man arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after raid in Sheffield
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man is in police custody this morning after being arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and assault following a raid of a Sheffield home.
Police executed the warrant at a property on White Thorns View in Batemoor, Sheffield, at around 7.59am this morning (Monday, July 29, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star.
The spokesperson added: “A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and assault.
“He remains in custody.”
Residents reported seeing a large police presence and cordon around the Premier store on White Thorns View around the time police executed the warrant.
To report a crime, call South Yorkshire Police on 101.