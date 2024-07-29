White Thorns View, Batemoor: Man arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after raid in Sheffield

By Sarah Marshall
Published 29th Jul 2024, 10:46 BST
A man is in police custody this morning after being arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and assault following a raid of a Sheffield home.

Police executed the warrant at a property on White Thorns View in Batemoor, Sheffield, at around 7.59am this morning (Monday, July 29, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star.

The spokesperson added: “A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and assault.

“He remains in custody.”

Residents reported seeing a large police presence and cordon around the Premier store on White Thorns View around the time police executed the warrant.

To report a crime, call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

