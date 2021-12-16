Sheffield Crown Court heard on December 15 how Matthew Nightingale, aged 37, of Knowles Avenue, in Stocksbridge, had met the youngster when they worked at a Sheffield pub and he gave her gifts, took her to McDonald’s, kissed her and exchanged sexual pictures.

Judge Peter Kelson QC told Nightingale: “There is plainly here grooming in the form of expensive gifts being bought for this child.”

He added: “You spent a lot of time with her and you spent a lot of time alone with her but your activity only extended to kissing her when you dropped her off back at home. These kisses began as pecks and lingered longer as time passed.”

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a married Sheffield man has been spared from jail after he had "groomed" a 15-year-old schoolgirl.

Catherine Duffy, prosecuting, said the 15-year-old’s step-mother became suspicious when the youngster was receiving gifts and the police were alerted.

The court heard Nightingale had given the youngster, who cannot be named for legal reasons, expensive items including trainers, perfume, a watch and £2,000.

Nightingale claimed the youngster was a friend he had met at a Sheffield pub and they had communicated by Snapchat and texting and they had gone to McDonald’s and he had bought her gifts.

He admitted putting money into her bank account and giving her £2,000 because he felt it was his fault she had lost her job at the pub.

The youngster stated Nightingale would give her gifts and pick her up in his van and take her to McDonald’s and drop her off at the end of the street where he kissed her.

Ms Duffy said Nightingale met the youngster more often after school and they went shopping in Rotherham and they started kissing more often.

During one trip to Scarborough, Nightingale told the youngster he wanted them to be in a relationship, according to Ms Duffy, and after a trip to Doncaster’s Frenchgate Shopping Centre they shared a kiss that was more like a snog.

Ms Duffy revealed Nightingale sent a naked photo of himself to the youngster and they began talking about sex and the defendant enquired about a one-night stay at Wortley Hall Hotel not long before the youngster’s stepmother alerted police.

Nightingale, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to meeting a girl aged under 16, engaging in sexual communication with a child and engaging in sexual activity with a child between February and May, 2019.

Sean Smith, defending, said: “She was 15, but she was not particularly vulnerable over and above that. I accept and concede that sexual images were exchanged but they were a small number.”

He added that Nightingale has a son with health concerns and his wife is currently on maternity leave with their second child and they would suffer if the defendant was jailed.

Mr Smith also said Nightingale has expressed genuine regret and remorse and he was described as caring, hard-working and supportive in a number of references.