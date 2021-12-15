Sheffield Crown Court heard on December 10 how Hamza Hussain, aged 22, of Beauchamp Road, near Kimberworth, Rotherham, pulled a man into the toilets at the Queer Junction nightclub, on The Moor, Sheffield, before he demanded money, threatened him and stole his wallet and its contents.

Recorder Kate Batty told Hussain: “You followed him. He was alone. You had your hand on his back and you pulled him into the toilet.

"When he did not want to give you his wallet you then threatened him with a knife and although it was not produced he was not to know whether you had a knife or not.”

Pictured is Hamza Hussain, aged 22, of Beauchamp Road, Rotherham, who was sentenced to three years and six months of custody after he pleaded guilty to two thefts of bank cards, one count of fraud and to a robbery all relating to a night-out at the Queer Junction nightclub, on The Moor, in Sheffield.

Prosecuting barrister David Eager confirmed Hussain had followed the complainant and CCTV showed he had his hand on the complainant’s back before he pulled him into the toilet where he demanded money.

Mr Eager added: "When he said he did not have any he fell to the floor. While he tried to stop him the defendant threatened him with a knife but no blade was produced.”

The complainant stated he has been left feeling scared and upset after the robbery but he was most frightened when the defendant had threatened him.

Hussain also stole a bank card from another complainant at the club during the same evening and he used this card at a service station on Bramall Lane, according to Mr Eager.

Mr Eager added that another complainant also had a bank card stolen by Hussain at the club during the same evening.

The defendant, who has previous convictions including theft, burglary, robbery and possessing a blade, pleaded guilty to the robbery, two counts of theft and one count of fraud which all happened between October 5 and 6.

Katy Rafter, defending, said Hussain was released from custody in May and he had found his time in prison extremely difficult during the Covid-19 pandemic and he began self-harming and he attempted to take his own life.

She added: “He has asked me to tell the court he is very sorry and he wants to change his ways and he tells me he is now a different person.”

Ms Rafter said Hussain has completed qualifications in maths and English and he wants to return to college and go to University.

Recorder Batty told Hussain: "At the time you committed all of these offences on October 5, this year, you had only very recently been released from another custodial sentence imposed for two robbery offences including the possession of a bladed article which causes me some concern.

“It appears you went into the pub on October 5 and you set about stealing from people within the pub.

"Not only did you take their bank cards but you went on to use them – not only in the pub but also at a local petrol station.”