Marcia Grant murder: Boy, 12, remanded into secure accommodation after court appearance

A boy, aged 12, accused of murder has been remanded into secure accomodation after an appearance at court this morning.

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 8th Apr 2023, 13:23 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 13:23 BST

The child, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Sheffield Youth Court today having been charged with the murder of 60-year-old Marcia Grant, who was hit by a car on the driveway of her Greenhill home on Wednesday night.

Marcia, who was a mum and grandmother, died at the scene despite the best efforts of emergency services to save her.

She has been described as a “pillar of her community”.

A boy, aged 12, has appeared in court today accused of murderA boy, aged 12, has appeared in court today accused of murder
The boy accused of her murder, who cannot be identified due to his age, is also charged with possessing a bladed article.

He stood in the glass-fronted dock flanked by two security officers during a 30-minute hearing today, speaking to confirm his identity and smiling occasionally.

The youngster, who was wearing a dark blue jumper over an open-necked light blue shirt and blue trousers, will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on April 11.