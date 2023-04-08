The child, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Sheffield Youth Court today having been charged with the murder of 60-year-old Marcia Grant, who was hit by a car on the driveway of her Greenhill home on Wednesday night.
Marcia, who was a mum and grandmother, died at the scene despite the best efforts of emergency services to save her.
She has been described as a “pillar of her community”.
The boy accused of her murder, who cannot be identified due to his age, is also charged with possessing a bladed article.
He stood in the glass-fronted dock flanked by two security officers during a 30-minute hearing today, speaking to confirm his identity and smiling occasionally.
The youngster, who was wearing a dark blue jumper over an open-necked light blue shirt and blue trousers, will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on April 11.