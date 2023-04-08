A boy, aged 12, accused of murder has been remanded into secure accomodation after an appearance at court this morning.

The child, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Sheffield Youth Court today having been charged with the murder of 60-year-old Marcia Grant, who was hit by a car on the driveway of her Greenhill home on Wednesday night.

Marcia, who was a mum and grandmother, died at the scene despite the best efforts of emergency services to save her.

She has been described as a “pillar of her community”.

The boy accused of her murder, who cannot be identified due to his age, is also charged with possessing a bladed article.

He stood in the glass-fronted dock flanked by two security officers during a 30-minute hearing today, speaking to confirm his identity and smiling occasionally.