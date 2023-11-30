Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parts of Sheffield saw a light dusting of snow overnight ahead of a cold snap this weekend.

Photos from residents waking up in Crookes and Crosspool, as well as areas like Treeton and Aston, show patches of settled snow on pavements, roofs and cars.

In fact, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in the region this morning and with freezing temperatures settling in from around 9pm tonight (November 30).

Pavements across the city will be slippery this morning as well after subzero temperatures overnight have brought on some of the season's first frosts.

Sheffield weather this weekend

Conditions will be bright and cold in Sheffield today (November 30) with lows of 2C during the day.

An especially cold evening is ahead, with the Met Office saying winds and humidity will make it feel like -3C from around 7pm onwards.

Temperatures will dip to -1C in the early hours of Friday and will likely lead to frost across Sheffield ahead of a bright, cold but partly cloudy day.