Marcia Grant: Boy, 12, in court today accused of murder of Sheffield woman

A boy, aged 12, is due in court in Sheffield today accused of murder.

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 8th Apr 2023, 07:53 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 08:01 BST

The child, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to appear before Sheffield Youth Court over an incident in Greenhill on Wednesday, April 5.

Emergency services were called at 7.10pm that day to reports of a collision between a car and a woman on a driveway on Hemper Lane, Greenhill.

Despite efforts to save her, 60-year-old woman, Marcia Grant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marcia Grant died in a collision with a car in Greenhill, Sheffield, earlier this weekMarcia Grant died in a collision with a car in Greenhill, Sheffield, earlier this week
In a statement following her death, Marcia’s family said: “Marcia was a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community. Her loss has already sent shockwaves through all who knew her or was lucky enough to be included in her orbit.”

They described her death as an “enormous loss.”

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of the fatal collision.