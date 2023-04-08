Emergency services were called at 7.10pm that day to reports of a collision between a car and a woman on a driveway on Hemper Lane, Greenhill .

In a statement following her death, Marcia’s family said: “Marcia was a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community. Her loss has already sent shockwaves through all who knew her or was lucky enough to be included in her orbit.”