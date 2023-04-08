The child, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to appear before Sheffield Youth Court over an incident in Greenhill on Wednesday, April 5.
Emergency services were called at 7.10pm that day to reports of a collision between a car and a woman on a driveway on Hemper Lane, Greenhill.
Despite efforts to save her, 60-year-old woman, Marcia Grant, was pronounced dead at the scene.
In a statement following her death, Marcia’s family said: “Marcia was a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community. Her loss has already sent shockwaves through all who knew her or was lucky enough to be included in her orbit.”
They described her death as an “enormous loss.”