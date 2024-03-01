Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A crash in a Sheffield suburb which left a 74-year-old pedestrian with 'life-changing injuries' was a 'hit and run,' police confirmed this morning.

The collision, involving a pedestrian and a red Mini, took place at a pelican crossing on Mansfield Road, Intake, Sheffield, just after rush hour yesterday (Thursday, February 29, 2024), with police being called at 9.33am.

Launching a witness appeal this morning (Friday, March 1, 2024), a force spokesperson said the driver of the red Mini 'failed to stop at the scene'

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed yesterday that a 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being unfit to drive through drink or drugs and causing serious injury by careless driving.

They continued: "The pedestrian, a 74-year-old man, was taken to hospital with life changing injuries and remains in a stable condition.

"Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who saw the red Mini before or after the collision took place.

"We are also keen to speak to anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage that could assist our officers with their enquiries."

Anyone who saw what happened or have information that might help, is asked to please get in touch with South Yorkshire Police.

You can pass information to the force via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101.

Footage can be sent to [email protected]