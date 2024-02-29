News you can trust since 1887
Mansfield Road, Intake: 'Police road closure' in Sheffield suburb causing bus diversions

The road closure is impacting bus passengers.
By Sarah Marshall
Published 29th Feb 2024, 10:41 GMT
A 'police road closure' is in place in a Sheffield suburb this morning.

The closure is reportedly in place on Mansfield Road in the Intake area of Sheffield.

The closure is reportedly in place on Mansfield Road in the Intake area of Sheffield
Announcing details of the closure, a spokesperson for bus operator, First, said their 8, 41 and 120 services are currently affected.

"Police road closure at Mansfield Road "Services are diverted via Ridgeway Road & Hollinsend Road in both directions," the spokesperson said this morning (Thursday, February 29, 2024).

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information.

