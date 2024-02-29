Mansfield Road, Intake: 'Police road closure' in Sheffield suburb causing bus diversions
The road closure is impacting bus passengers.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 'police road closure' is in place in a Sheffield suburb this morning.
The closure is reportedly in place on Mansfield Road in the Intake area of Sheffield.
Announcing details of the closure, a spokesperson for bus operator, First, said their 8, 41 and 120 services are currently affected.
"Police road closure at Mansfield Road "Services are diverted via Ridgeway Road & Hollinsend Road in both directions," the spokesperson said this morning (Thursday, February 29, 2024).
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information.