News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Mansfield Road, Intake: Man left with life-changing injuries & drink/drug driving arrest after Sheffield crash

The 46-year-old suspect has also been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving, following this morning's crash.
By Sarah Marshall
Published 29th Feb 2024, 13:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A 74-year-old pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with 'life-changing injuries' after being hit by a car at a pelican crossing in Sheffield.

The collision took place at Mansfield Road in the Intake area of Sheffield shortly after rush hour this morning (February 29, 2024), with police being called concerning the collision at 9.33amThe collision took place at Mansfield Road in the Intake area of Sheffield shortly after rush hour this morning (February 29, 2024), with police being called concerning the collision at 9.33am
The collision took place at Mansfield Road in the Intake area of Sheffield shortly after rush hour this morning (February 29, 2024), with police being called concerning the collision at 9.33am

The collision took place at Mansfield Road in the Intake area of Sheffield shortly after rush hour this morning (February 29, 2024), with police being called concerning the collision at 9.33am.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free emails

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson said a 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being unfit to drive through drink or drugs and causing serious injury by careless driving. 

The SYP spokesperson continued: "It is reported that a red Mini and a pedestrian were involved in a collision at a pelican crossing.

"A 74-year-old man was taken to hospital with life changing injuries and remains in a stable condition.

 "A road closure was in place for a period of time and reopened again at 11.30am."

Anyone with information can report it to the police by calling 101, quoting incident number 188 of February 29, 2024.

Related topics:SheffieldHospitalPoliceDrivingDrugs