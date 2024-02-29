Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 74-year-old pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with 'life-changing injuries' after being hit by a car at a pelican crossing in Sheffield.

The collision took place at Mansfield Road in the Intake area of Sheffield shortly after rush hour this morning (February 29, 2024), with police being called concerning the collision at 9.33am

A South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson said a 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being unfit to drive through drink or drugs and causing serious injury by careless driving.

The SYP spokesperson continued: "It is reported that a red Mini and a pedestrian were involved in a collision at a pelican crossing.

"A 74-year-old man was taken to hospital with life changing injuries and remains in a stable condition.

"A road closure was in place for a period of time and reopened again at 11.30am."