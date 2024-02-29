Mansfield Road, Intake: Man left with life-changing injuries & drink/drug driving arrest after Sheffield crash
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 74-year-old pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with 'life-changing injuries' after being hit by a car at a pelican crossing in Sheffield.
The collision took place at Mansfield Road in the Intake area of Sheffield shortly after rush hour this morning (February 29, 2024), with police being called concerning the collision at 9.33am.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free emails
A South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson said a 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being unfit to drive through drink or drugs and causing serious injury by careless driving.
The SYP spokesperson continued: "It is reported that a red Mini and a pedestrian were involved in a collision at a pelican crossing.
"A 74-year-old man was taken to hospital with life changing injuries and remains in a stable condition.
"A road closure was in place for a period of time and reopened again at 11.30am."
Anyone with information can report it to the police by calling 101, quoting incident number 188 of February 29, 2024.