A rescue charity which helps stray, neglected and unwanted dogs find their forever homes has issued a heartbreaking appeal about a cute little Yorshrie Terrier cross...named Mark!

The little dog, thought to be four or five years old, was rescued from a kennel for strays.

Yorkshire Terrier cross, Mark, is looking for his forever home (Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies)

But since arriving at Helping Yorkshire Poundies, in Rotherham, the dog rescue charity said there has been a lack of interest in the cute pooch.

In a Facebook post, the charity said: "Not a single application for Mark.

Its appeal reads: "Our big breeds get a lot of love on our page…which of course we love. But we need you to show some love to our little breeds as they need homes too.

"So, could we all give Mark the limelight. Mark is a 4/5 year old super sweet, dinky Yorkshire Terrier cross who arrived with us from stray kennels.

"He is happily living with a male and female dog in his foster home, but is an anxious little man when he’s out and will bark/snap at unknown dogs.

"Mark needs a loving, patient home - he can live with another well matched dog, but is not social when he’s out, so he needs his new owner to understand that. He’s not able to live with cats.

"Surely there’s someone out there that can give this little man a chance?"