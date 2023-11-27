More than 50 vehicles, potentially including some involved in criminal investigations, were destroyed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There have still been no arrests over a suspected arson attack that may have destroyed crucial criminal evidence at a Sheffield car pound.

More than 50 cars and two motorbikes were involved in the fire. Picture: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue

More than 50 vehicles were destroyed overnight on July 18, 2023 when offenders are believed to have set fire to cars impounded at the Mansfield Group Rescue Repair Recovery centre on Parkway Drive.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Photos showed how dozens of cars, vans and motorbikes were reduced to torched-out shells.

The wreckage left after the fire at the Mansfield Group Rescue Repair Recovery centre at Parkway Drive

It emerged the depot was one of a number used by South Yorkshire Police to store vehicles seized in criminal investigations - meaning the fire may have destroyed potentially crucial evidence.

A number of organisations, including Sheffield City Council, also used the car pound.

Now, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed no one has been arrested in the four months since the suspected attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force also offered "no update" on if it had determined whether any of the vehicles destroyed were linked to criminal cases.

The Mansfield Group also declined to comment on the case or how the incident had been resolved with motorists who lost their vehicles in the fire.

Beyond those involved in ongoing criminal cases, cars seized by SYP and held at the pound could also have belonged to victims of crime waiting to receive them back after they were stolen.

Potentially, vehicles could also have been seized from people under investigation who would have eventually had their cars returned to them - had they not been torched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 10 fire engines were needed to get the blaze under control on the night in July. No one was injured in the incident.