Parkway Drive fire: Pictures show the devastation after Sheffield blaze destroys 50 cars, vans and bikes

These pictures show the devastation left at a Sheffield business after a blaze last night destroyed 50 vehicles.
By David Kessen and Alastair Ulke
Published 19th Jul 2023, 10:36 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 10:46 BST

The fire, at the Mansfield Group Rescue Repair Recovery centre at Parkway Drive, has left burned out vehicles in the compound, and kept firefighters busy throughout the night.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says no one was hurt in the incident. South Yorkshire Police remain at the site this morning carrying out investigative work into the blaze, which firefighters suspect was an arson attack.

Around 10 fire engines were called due to the large scale blaze at around 11pm. Scores of vehicles have been left as mere shells. Firefighters were there about three hours.

Gallery shows the wreckage left today after the fire at the Mansfield Group Rescue Repair Recovery centre at Parkway Drive

1. Gallery

Gallery shows the wreckage left today after the fire at the Mansfield Group Rescue Repair Recovery centre at Parkway Drive Photo: Alastair Ulke

The wreckage left today after the fire at the Mansfield Group Rescue Repair Recovery centre at Parkway Drive

2. Fire ravaged

The wreckage left today after the fire at the Mansfield Group Rescue Repair Recovery centre at Parkway Drive Photo: Alastair Ulke

Police at the scene of the fire, this morning

3. Police

Police at the scene of the fire, this morning Photo: Alastair Ulke

The Mansfield Group Rescue Repair Recovery centre this morning

4. Mansfield Group Rescue Repair Recovery centre

The Mansfield Group Rescue Repair Recovery centre this morning Photo: Alastair Ulke

