These pictures show the devastation left at a Sheffield business after a blaze last night destroyed 50 vehicles.

The fire, at the Mansfield Group Rescue Repair Recovery centre at Parkway Drive, has left burned out vehicles in the compound, and kept firefighters busy throughout the night.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says no one was hurt in the incident. South Yorkshire Police remain at the site this morning carrying out investigative work into the blaze, which firefighters suspect was an arson attack.

Around 10 fire engines were called due to the large scale blaze at around 11pm. Scores of vehicles have been left as mere shells. Firefighters were there about three hours.

