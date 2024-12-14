Police in Sheffield have confirmed they believe two major fires in the city were started deliberately and investigations have been launched.

The fires - one at Manor Social Club on City Road on Sunday, December 8, 2024, and another at a former care home on Jumble Lane on Monday, December 9 - are not said to be linked.

The Manor Social Club was left “gutted” after flames engulfed the building on Sunday night. Firefighters battled the blaze overnight and remained on scene, with the road closed, for much of the following day.

Councillor Ben Miskell, who represents the area on Sheffield Council, said on social media: “The Manor Social Club holds a special place in the hearts of many across Arbourthorne, Manor, and Norfolk Park.

The devastated Manor Social club, seen in the light of day after the previous night's fire. | Dean Atkins

“Once a thriving Working Men’s Club, it was a focal point of the community’s social life—a space where people came together after work, celebrated family milestones, and enjoyed entertainment.

“The smoke from the fire has caused significant concern for many in the community, and while we await further details about the impact of the fire, this news will undoubtedly sadden those who hold fond memories of the role it once played in our community.”

Less than 24 hours later, a former Hartwell’s care home on the other side of the city was destroyed by a fire.

Firefighters at the scene of a huge fire at a disused building on Jumble Lane in Sheffield | SYFR

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said they were called to the scene in Sheffield at 10.13pm on Monday, December 9, 2024, and had eight fire engines on scene battling the flames at the peak of the blaze.

Investigations into the causes of both fires began after they were fully extinguished.

On Friday, December 13, 2024, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed both fires are believed to have been started deliberately.

Enquiries into both incidents are ongoing.