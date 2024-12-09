City Road fire Sheffield: 11 Photos show wrecked Manor Social Club in cold light of day

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 9th Dec 2024, 15:35 BST

Pictures today show the wreckage of a once proud Sheffield club in the cold light of day.

The 11 pictures in the gallery below show the extent of the damage to Manor Social Club after a devastating fire last night.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service can be seen at the site on City Road, continuing work to dampen down the wreckage of a building which was in flames on Sunday night.

Two fire engines remain at the scene and are expected to be there for the rest of today, Monday, say fire service officials.

Officials wearing high visibility clothing can also be seen at the site, apparently discussing the situation, as the smell of smoke lingers in the Sheffield street.

Temporary metal fencing has also been put up outside the wreckage of the fire-blackened building.

Little can be seen of the roof of the club, which appears to have been destroyed by the flames.

The club closed earlier this year.

City Road has been closed throughout the day, and there has been no tram service between Sheffield Station, Halfway and Herdings Park.

Look at the gallery below to see the pictures.

The road closure on City Road, after the fire which devastated the Manor Social Club. Photo: Dean Atkins

1. Road closed

The road closure on City Road, after the fire which devastated the Manor Social Club. Photo: Dean Atkins | National World Photo: Dean Atkins

The frontage of The Manor Social Club, on City Road, after the fire which gutted the building. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World

2. Front view

The frontage of The Manor Social Club, on City Road, after the fire which gutted the building. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World Photo: Dean Atkins

Officials discuss the wrecked The Manor Social Club, on City Road, after the fire which gutted the building. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World

3. Discussions

Officials discuss the wrecked The Manor Social Club, on City Road, after the fire which gutted the building. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World Photo: Dean Atkins

The devastated Manor Social club, seen in the light of day after the previous night's fire. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World

4. Ruins

The devastated Manor Social club, seen in the light of day after the previous night's fire. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World Photo: Dean Atkins

