The 11 pictures in the gallery below show the extent of the damage to Manor Social Club after a devastating fire last night.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service can be seen at the site on City Road, continuing work to dampen down the wreckage of a building which was in flames on Sunday night.

Two fire engines remain at the scene and are expected to be there for the rest of today, Monday, say fire service officials.

Officials wearing high visibility clothing can also be seen at the site, apparently discussing the situation, as the smell of smoke lingers in the Sheffield street.

Temporary metal fencing has also been put up outside the wreckage of the fire-blackened building.

Little can be seen of the roof of the club, which appears to have been destroyed by the flames.

The club closed earlier this year.

City Road has been closed throughout the day, and there has been no tram service between Sheffield Station, Halfway and Herdings Park.

