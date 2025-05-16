The wooded patch leading between St John’s Road and Manor Oak Gardens, behind the Park Hill Flats, has become a dumping ground for mattresses, toys, furniture, and endless bin bags.

Local resident Peter Cordon, aged 42, who walks his dog through the green space every day, says he can no longer stay silent about the mess - because no one has bothered to clean it up in “nine years.”

Peter’s own enquiries have led him to repeatedly taking the issue up with Guinness Partnership Homes, who are responsible for managing local properties and the estate, but he says it has been to no effect.

He told The Star: “It’s absolutely awful. It has been an ongoing issue for nine years.

“Guinness spent seven or eight years disputing whether it was their responsibility or the council’s.

“I have been complaining for over a year. It’s clear they are struggling to do anything about it.

“I walk past it every day walking my dog and it’s awful. My dog is pulling on the lead because they want to try and eat something disgusting, and there are rats running around.

“I think because we live in S2 in Manor then it’s just considered a dump and no one tries, and they can get away with it.”

A Guinness spokesperson said: “We are sorry that residents have had to put up with third party fly-tipping in the area and apologise for the length of time taken to deal with it. We are urgently clearing the area and will review measures to deter future fly-tipping, and inspect the area regularly in future.”

Meanwhile, Councillor Joe Otten, chair of Waste and Street Scene Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “The Guinness Group have contacted us about this waste and have asked for support from our enforcement team. We will offer advice to them to prevent any further tipping of waste at this site. The fly-tipped waste will be cleared away as soon as possible.”

1 . Flytipping on Manor Oaks Garden Pictures show the scale of flytipping on a path leading away from a children's playground on Manor Oaks Garden, behind the Park Hill Flats, which one resident says has been piling up for nine years without any effort to clean it up. | Dean Atkins Photo Sales

