South Yorkshire Police has now responded to questions over whether an arson attack and a shooting carried out on the same day, within half a mile of each other, are linked.

In the early hours of Monday morning (May 12, 2025), a serious fire ripped through a row of three shops at Manor Park Centre.

Police subsequently confirmed the fire is believed to have been started deliberately and an arson investigation had been launched.

The fire spread quickly through the three businesses at Manor Park Centre, but was halted by a brick wall separating it from a fish and chip shop next door | NW

Approximately 20 hours later, at around 10.40pm, a gunman opened fire on Harborough Close, Manorn - located 0.4 miles away.

Armed officers attended the scene and “found evidence consistent with a firearms discharge,” a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said. Shots were directed towards both a property and a vehicle located on the street.

Responding to questions from The Star, the force has now confirmed that the two “incidents are not being treated as linked.”

Investigations into both incidents are still ongoing.

Anyone wishing to pass information on to police can get in touch online or by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 15 of May 12, 2025 for information relating to the fire.

To pass on information concerning the shooting, please quote incident number 1116 of May 12, 2025.