Carlo Giannini, age 34, who was originally from Italy but had moved to Sheffield, was found stabbed to death in Manor Fields Park, off City Road, last Thursday morning.
An 18-year-old man was arrested over the murder yesterday but has since been bailed as the police probe into the murder continues.
In a Facebook post, former colleague Hamid Janami said: “My condolences to his dear family and friends at this very difficult time.
“I worked with him briefly at an Italian restaurant three years ago, very cheerful and funny guy.
“God bless his dear soul.”
Detectives investigating Carlo’s death want to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything susicious overnight on Wednesday into Thursday last week.
Anyone with information about the murder should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 122 of May 12.