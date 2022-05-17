Police launched a murder investigation after the body of Carlo Giannini was found in Manor Fields Park, near City Road, early on Thursday morning.

The Italian Embassy, whose consular staff work with families in cases like this, confirmed the identity of the dead man yesterday, although South Yorkshire Police have yet to name him.

Friends have paid tribute to Carlo Giannini, pictured, the Italian chef who was found dead in Manor Fields Park, City Road, Sheffield last week

Mr Giannini is understood to have worked as a pizza chef in the city, and to be originally from the South East of Italy.

Paying tribute on social media, one friend said: “I have memories of you connected to the most beautiful years.. When we all gathered at the wall of our summer houses in Torre Lapillo

“You were the leader of everyone in the hot summer days! A guy who left his land to earn a place in society! Hi Carlo! RIP I miss you so much.”

Police on the scene after a body was found at Manor Fields Park, City Road, last week.Officers are carrying out a murder investigation

Another added: “So many memories related to maybe more beautiful age... to the carelessness... wanting to have fun just being together.... there are no words ... if not RIP Carlo.”

Anorther added: “I still can't believe it.”

South Yorkshire Police have previously stated they are yet to formally identify the man after they were called to the scene at 5am on Thursday.

Anyone with information, who may have seen or heard any suspicious activity around the park between last Wednesday night and last Thursday morning, or who may have helpful CCTV footage, is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 122 of 12 May.