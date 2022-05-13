A murder probe was launched yesterday following the discovery of a man’s body in Manor Fields Park, off City Road, just after 5am on Thursday, May 12.

The man is understood to have been stabbed, although the cause of death has not yet been confirmed by South Yorkshire Police.

The body of a man was found on Manor Fields Park, Manor, Sheffield, yesterday morning

As of last night, he had not been identified.

Last August, residents on the Manor estate called for a better police presence in their community after the second fatal stabbing there in three months.

Dad-of-three Anthony Sumner, aged 42, was knifed in an attack on Windy House Lane just before midnight on Thursday, July 29.

Richard Sampson, 49, of Fretson Court, Manor, has been charged with murder and a 15-year-old has been charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Just three months earlier, father-of-three Danny Irons, 32, was found with fatal stab wounds on nearby Fretson Green.

Ross Turton, 30, of Danewood Avenue, Manor, Sheffield, was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 25 years behind bars after being found guilty of murder.

It was claimed that Turton had confronted Danny because he believed he was planning to burgle a house where a cannabis crop was growing.

Last May, police patrols were stepped up on the Manor estate after a gun was fired at a house on Manor Lane.

The occupants of the house were found unharmed nearby after the shooting.

Last January, there were two shootings on the Manor estate in the space of a few minutes.

A gun was fired on Castledale Croft and then nearby Prince of Wales Road.

A 23-year-old man and his mother were both injured in the gun attacks.

Anyone with information about the Manor Fields Park murder should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 122 of May 12.