Carlo Giannini murder probe: Teen arrested over killing of Sheffield pizza chef

Officers have today officially confirmed the identity of the man found dead in Manor Fields Park last week as Carlo Giannini.

The body of the 34-year-old was found by a member of the public in the early hours of last Thursday.

South Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that an 18-year-old has been held in connection with the investigation.

Carlo Giannini, age 34, originally from Italy but who had moved to Sheffield, was found by a post mortem to have died from a stab wound

A spokesman said: “An 18-year-old man from Sheffield has today been arrested on a suspicion of a number of offences. One of these is murder.

"He remains in police custody at this time.

“The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are keen to speak to more witnesses who may have seen or heard something which could help them in the lead up to Carlo’s death.

"They are releasing this CCTV image from the night of last Wednesday which shows Carlo entering Manor Fields Park in what could be the moments leading up to his death.”

Police have issued a CCTV of Carlo shortly before his death.

“The photo was taken at about 11.05pm. If anybody believes they saw Carlo around this time saw where he went or anybody else in the area at that time near to him we would love to hear from you.”

Police were called at about 5.05am last Thursday by a member of the public to report that they had found the body of a man while walking in Manor Fields Park, off City Road.

A spokesman said: “His family are being supported by specialist officers and we ask that their privacy is please respected at this awfully difficult time.”

If you have any information which could assist the murder investigation, please contact 101 quoting incident number 122 of 12 May.