The 18-year-old was arrested yesterday on suspicion of a number of offences including murder, after 34-year-old Carlo Giannini was found stabbed to death in Manor Fields Park, Manor, one week ago today.

Carlo, a chef, was originally from Italy but had moved to Sheffield.

A post mortem examination revealed he died as a result of a single stab wound.

His body was found by a member of the public who raised the alarm and a huge police cordon was put in place around the park to preserve the crime scene.

Detectives investigating the knife attack want to speak to witnesses who may have seen or heard something which could help them piece together Carlo’s final movements and the circumstances surrounding his death.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 122 of May 12.