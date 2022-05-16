The Italian Embassy has confirmed to The Star this afternoon that a man whose body was found in Manor Fields Park last week was called Carlo Giannini.

It added: “This Embassy does not have direct dealings with the case but the Consulate General in London offers support to the family in such tragic circumstances.”

Police investigating a suspected murder at Manor Field Park last Thursday morning. The Italian embassy is reported to have confirmed the identity of the victim

South Yorkshire Police launched a murder investigation investigation after the body of a man was found on Manor Fields Park, off City Road, in the early hours of May 12.

Police have previously stated they are yet to formally identify the man after they were called to the scene at 5am on Thursday.

Several Italian media outlets have reported the man found dead was Mr Giannini, 34.

Outlet Today Cronaca reported: “According to what ANSA [Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata, a news agency] learned from Italian investigative sources, Giannini's relatives are in contact with the Italian consulate and it is not excluded that they may travel to Sheffield in the next few hours.

"According to reports from Brindisi, the 34-year-old left Mesagne years ago to move to Northern Europe to work in some restaurants. Two years ago he had opened a pizzeria in Germany.”

Police appealed for witnesses last week.

Anyone with information, who may have seen or heard any suspicious activity around the park between last Wednesday night and last Thursday morning, or who may have helpful CCTV footage, is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 122 of 12 May.