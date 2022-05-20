The 17-year-old was the second teen to be arrested over the fatal stabbing of Carlo Giannini, 34, who was found stabbed to death in Manor Fields Park, off City Road, in the early hours of last Thursday morning.
An 18-year-old previously quizzed over the death was also bailed.
Carlo, originally from Italy but who had moved to Sheffield, died as a result of a single stab wound.
Detectives investigating the circumstances surrounding his death want to hear from witnesses or anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
They arranged for a huge police cordon to be erected around the park in a bid to preserve potential forensic evidence left at the crime scene which could help identify the killer.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 122 of May 12.