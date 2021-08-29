Following concerns from residents about drug dealing in and around Creswick Street, Walkley, officers intercepted a drug deal.

They spotted a car driving into the area, stopped the vehicle and found a child in the back.

The driver tested positive for drug driving and a search of the car also unearthed around £1,000 worth of Class A drugs and a ‘significant’ amount of cash.

A man with a child in the back of his car was found in possession of drugs and cash when he was stopped by police officers in Sheffield (Photo: Getty)

South Yorkshire Police said a search of his home unearthed more ‘evidence’ but the priority of the force is the wellbeing of the child.

Seregant Simon Kirkham said: “Part of our objectives included drug dealing in this area. We had consulted widely with local residents and had been active for some time in the alleyways and streets.

“PCs Max Jackson, James Cullen and Alison Hoyle intercepted a deal taking place on Creswick Street. The surprised chap had driven into the area with his young child in the back of the vehicle. The driver was tested for driving with drugs in his system and was found positive.

“He was arrested and a significant quantity of cash recovered. A thorough search found a large quantity of Class A drugs concealed on his person. We have seized his car.

“Searched his home finding more evidence but the priority was appropriate safeguarding measures for the child which we have initiated.