They are believed to hold vital information about crimes including murder and rape.

One of the men went to ground three years ago following a fatal stabbing in Sheffield.

Another is wanted over a string of high value romance frauds.

One man is wanted over the rape of child in Sheffield when the youngster was 15 years old.

Another of the men believed to be evading arrest is a registered sex offender.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 55511.

1. Wanted South Yorkshire Police has produced a list of 14 men its detectives want to trace this summer

2. Murder Ahmed Farrah is wanted over the murder of 21-year-old Kavan Brissett, who was stabbed to death in Sheffield in August 2018.

3. Drugs and firearms Mohammed Anwaar failed to appear at court to stand trial after being charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, money laundering, possession of cannabis and possession of a firearm in Sheffield.

4. Fraud John Eric Wells, who is in his 60s and believed to also use the names Howard Walmsley and Howard Hemmings, is wanted in connection with romance frauds, during which three victims lost more than £400,000 between them.