Crash prompts calls for safety measures outside Sheffield school over fears a child could die

Cars were involved in a collision outside Aston Fence Junior and Infant School, Sheffield Road, Woodhouse Mill, yesterday.

The cars came to rest on the pavement, with one concerned resident concerned that a child could be killed on the busy road.

At the start and end of the school day, parents and carers park on both sides of the road as they drop off or collect youngsters from the school.

There are calls for traffic calming measures outside a Sheffield school

One woman, who took photos of the crash scene, said: “I am wanting to share these images from a car accident on Sheffield Road, Woodhouse Mill, just outside Aston Fence School.

“If this accident had happened on a school day there would have been children dead.”

She is calling for Sheffield Council to install traffic calming measures and to lower the speed limit on the road, which she described as “horrendously busy”.