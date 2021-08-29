South Yorkshire Police said the cash and other items were seized by officers after a police chase in Burngreave earlier this week.

The force said that during an undercover operation involving officers in plain clothes, a male was seen acting suspiciously in a gennel and ran off upon spotting officers.

“The male was no match for the Burngreave team on his toes and was detained a short distance away,” the force said.

A large amount of cash was discarded during a police chase through Burngreave, Sheffield (Photo: Getty)

“A large amount of cash was recovered which was believed to have been discarded by the male amongst other items.”

In another operation in Burngreave this week, officers on foot patrol disturbed a group of individuals involved in drug taking behind a property on Burngreave Road.