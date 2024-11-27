Man wanted for fraud after offering to fix fence at Rotherham home for £200 - then walking off with the money

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 27th Nov 2024, 11:11 BST

A person was allegedly defrauded of £200 by a man who came to their door in Rotherham, offered to fix their fence, took £200 off them, and left without doing any work.

It is reported that at 12.45pm on September 19, a man went to an address on Manor Road in Brinsworth, Rotherham, and offered to fix a person's fence for £200.

Police want to speak to this man after a person was defrauded of £200 by someone who came to their door in Rotherham, offered to fix their fence, took £200 off then, and left without doing any work. | SYP

It is alleged that after receiving the money, the man then left the scene never returned to do the work.

South Yorkshire Police now want the public's help to identify the man in these CCTV images, who may be able to help with enquiries.

The man is described as white, of a large build, in his mid-40s and around 5ft 8ins tall.

Do you recognise him? Anyone with information can report it to police online or by calling 101, quoting investigation number 14/168370/24 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

