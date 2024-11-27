Firefighters carried out a rescue after a house on a Sheffield street was set alight by suspected arsonists

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three fire engines were sent to the scene last night, and spent two hours dealing with the incident, near Upperthorpe.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews were deployed to Oxford Street after the blaze was reported at 8.35pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crews led the occupant of the house out of the burning property to safety, and they were taken by ambulance to hospital.

The fire service said in a statement: “Three fire crews from Central and Rivelin stations attended a premise on Oxford Street, Sheffield at 8.35pm.

“The deliberate fire involved the front entrance area. Firefighters led the occupant out of the premise. Crews left the scene at 10.35pm.”

It is understood police and the ambulance service were also on the scene.

Firefighters used two hosereel jets to put the blaze out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said in a statement: “Ambulance resources attended a residential fire in the Upperthorpe area of Sheffield last night. One person was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information.