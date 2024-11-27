Oxford Street fire: Rescue drama after Sheffield house catches fire in suspected arson attack
Three fire engines were sent to the scene last night, and spent two hours dealing with the incident, near Upperthorpe.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews were deployed to Oxford Street after the blaze was reported at 8.35pm.
Crews led the occupant of the house out of the burning property to safety, and they were taken by ambulance to hospital.
The fire service said in a statement: “Three fire crews from Central and Rivelin stations attended a premise on Oxford Street, Sheffield at 8.35pm.
“The deliberate fire involved the front entrance area. Firefighters led the occupant out of the premise. Crews left the scene at 10.35pm.”
It is understood police and the ambulance service were also on the scene.
Firefighters used two hosereel jets to put the blaze out.
The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said in a statement: “Ambulance resources attended a residential fire in the Upperthorpe area of Sheffield last night. One person was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.