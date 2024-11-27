Police explain why aeroplane was circling over Stannington, Sheffield, after evening incident
The National Police Air Service’s fixed wing plane was sent over to the city on Monday evening, and was seen in the dark evening sky by residents from miles away.
It flew in from the direction of Oughtibridge, before circling over Stannington and Malin Bridge.
It was later seen heading south away from Sheffield, over Meadowhead and Lowedges.
Today, officers from both South Yorkshire Police and the National Police Air Service revealed why the aircraft was sent out.
They told The Star that it had been diverted on its way back from a police operation in Leeds to help out South Yorkshire Police.
And they revealed that the aircraft had been called in after the motorist of a car had attempted to flee from police.
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Around 6.50pm on Monday November 25, we engaged in a short pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle near Stannington.
“The pursuit was abandoned a short time later and enquiries are ongoing.”
The NPAS said in a statement: “At 6.59pm on Monday November 25 2024, a police aeroplane crew was resuming from a police operation in Leeds when it was deployed to Stannington to assist South Yorkshire Police in the search for a vehicle which had failed to stop for officers.
“Flying time on the task was 20 minutes.”