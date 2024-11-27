Moving tribute to 'friend' and 'brother' Ben appears in Sheffield subway

This photo shows the moving tribute which has appeared in a Sheffield subway.

The message has been painted in large purple letters on the ground in the subway under the St Mary’s Gate section of the ring road, connecting the bottom of London Road with Sheffield city centre.

This moving message has apeared in the subway at the bottom of London Road, on the edge of Sheffield city centre

It reads: “You leave a gap to be filled by no other. Ben my friend, Ben my brother.”

It is not clear to whom the message refers.

There is no sign of any other tributes in or around the busy subway.